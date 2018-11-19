Post nominations, candidates gear up for campaigning in Rajasthan

Official candidates of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan have geared up for campaigning after the announcement of candidates. Candidates of both parties from Jaipur started approaching the voters through public dialogue.

BJP’s candidate from Civil Lines constituency and minister in Vasundhara Raje cabinet Arun Chaturvedi reached C-Scheme and visited several houses and shops falling under ward 26. At Panchseel Marg, when Chaturvedi reached Saleem Khan’s shop and asked him to vote for him, Khan replied, “I will vote for you only if you assure me that you’ll fill potholes of the road.” Chaturvedi replied, “I will solve all your issues if you will vote for me.”

Few steps ahead, Chaturvedi was stopped by an old man identified as RM Tripathi, who said, “Where have you been for the last five years and now you are asking for votes? My family will vote for you if you promise to resolve the problem of disputed waterline.” Chaturvedi replied , “The pipeline issue has been resolved few days back but I will still look into it again.”

Arun chaturvedi, BJP candidate from Civil lines constituency , meets people on Sunday, November 18. (HT Photo )

His counterpart Pratap Singh Khachariyawas took out a bike rally which passed through the major roads falling under the Civil Lines constituency after which he met people of Kacchi Basti area, Hasanpura, Hatwara among others.

Around 1pm, Khachariyawas met the residents of the Bani Park constituency where they discussed their issues with him. One of the residents, Pradeep Baheti, said, “The main problem with our constituency is traffic jam due to lack of parking space near the session’s court and district collector’s office.” Khachariywas said, “It will be solved by constructing an underground parking lot under the collectorate circle.”

Surendra Pareek, BJP candidate from Hawa Mahal constituency, started his day with campaigning in ward 84 of the walled city. People from Bengali community welcomed Pareek where he stopped to have a word with the people.

Congress candidate from Hawa Mahal, Mahesh Joshi will be starting the campaign after filing the nominations on Monday; Narpat Singh Rajivi from BJP and Rafiq Khan from Congress had a similar plans.

Health minister Kalicharan Saraf, who is contesting elections from Malviya Nagar constituency, inaugurated his office for election purpose at the Mahesh Nagar area. BJP’s candidate from Kishanpole constituency Mohan Lal Gupta said that he will start campaigning in the area from Wednesday.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 15:18 IST