Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: BJP only believes in spreading communal hatred, claims Cong candidate

The battle in Adarsh Nagar, one of the constituencies in Jaipur, is one of the most talked about of the Rajasthan assembly election, given its two wealthy candidates — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s sitting legislator Ashok Parnami and the Congress’s Rafeeq Khan. Speaking to HT, Khan, contesting an assembly election for the first time, claimed that no development work undertaken in the area by the BJP government.

What are the main issues you are fighting on?

There has been no development work undertaken in Adarsh Nagar constituency. My main aim is to improve the sewerage lines and sanitation, which is in a very poor state in many colonies. People complain about the issues to no avail. The BJP government has neglected these issues. My focus would be to solve the people’s problems as soon as possible. The education index of the constituency is very bad, and the medical and health care facilities are also very poor. I will work to raise the standards of government schools and to improve the health care system.

How do you rate the performance of the incumbent MLA (BJP’s Ashok Parnami)?

In the name of development, Parnami and the BJP have done nothing for the constituency. They only believe in spreading communal hatred. For example, a few days ago, a communal clash broke out between two groups. While I met members from both the communities and requested the police officials to restore peace, Parnami was only trying to create more difference between the two religions, which, in my opinion, is a major offence.

In Adarsh Nagar, 31 candidates are in fray. Of these, 14 are Muslim. How will you face this battle?

Many people came to me and told me that these are all tricks being played by Parnami. I don’t want to do Hindu-Muslim politics. Parnami has made this battle a lucrative affair. Four workers of the BJP are fighting from this seat and one of them is fighting on the ticket of the Aam Aadmi Party. I believe in my work and I am sure that I will win with a huge margin because my focus is not only on the people’s problems but on finding solutions, too.

It is being seen as a battle between two richest candidates. How do you see it?

Journalists only see (a person’s) assets and not the liabilities. Jokes apart, all my money is white, while Paranami ji has black money.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:46 IST