Rajasthan assembly election 2018: CM Vasundhara Raje congratulates Congress, submits resignation to governor

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje submitted her resignation to governor Kalyan Singh on Tuesday evening.

Addressing reporters after meeting the governor, Raje congratulated the Congress party and said she accepted the people’s mandate with all humility.

She said the BJP government had done a lot of development and welfare work in the last five years and she hoped the incoming government would continue the schemes. She said the BJP would raise the issues of the people in the assembly.

She thanked the party workers, office bearers and Prime Minster Narendra Modi and national party president Amit Shah for their hard work and guidance and support.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 21:25 IST