Rajasthan assembly elections: EC notice to Congress’ CP Joshi over ‘Brahmin’ remark

The Election Commission today issued notice to senior Congress leader C P Joshi on a complaint by the BJP against for his reported remarks appearing to suggest that only Brahmins could speak about Hindus.

At a poll meeting in Rajasthan on Thursday ahead of the December 7 assembly elections, Joshi had reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Uma Bharti and Hindu activist Sadhvi Ritambhara are from “lower castes” and know nothing of Hinduism. He had also said it is the Brahmins who are learned and know of Hinduism.

Though Joshi on Friday apologised for his comments after party chief Rahul Gandhi expressed his disapproval and asked him to express regret, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected his apology for “insulting the Hindu religion” and dared Gandhi to expel him from the party. It also filed a complaint with the poll panel.

“The comments made by the Congress leader (Joshi) based on caste, section and religion in an election rally are violation of the model code of conduct. So, a complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission,” BJP Rajasthan election cell convenor, Nahar Singh Maheshwari, said in a statement.

“There is fear of social unrest and hatred in society due to Joshi’s comments, so the Election Commission should take strong action (against him) for making such a statement,” he said.

Accusing of Joshi of having “insulted the Indian culture as well as the Hindu religion”, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of “dividing every religion for power”.

“The statement of Congress leader (Joshi) is baseless, wrong and condemnable. It reflects that the Congress doesn’t know the history of Indian culture and Hindu religion,” he said at a press conference in Jaipur.

The returning officer in Nathdwara sought Joshi’s reply to the charges made against him by the BJP by November 25, said chief electoral officer Anand Kumar

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 23:52 IST