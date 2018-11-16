Rajasthan assembly polls: BJP’s Sridungargarh MLA joins Bharat Vahini Party

Sitting BJP MLA Kisnaram Nai from Sridungargarh in Bikaner district on Thursday joined Bharat Vahini Party (BVP), protesting denial of ticket to him.

BJP this time has fielded Tarachand Saraswat from Sridungargarh constituency.

BVP state president Ghanshyam Tiwari said: “Nai joined BVP and will contest from Sridungargarh constituency on BVP ticket.”

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:17 IST