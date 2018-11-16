Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 16, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rajasthan assembly polls: BJP’s Sridungargarh MLA joins Bharat Vahini Party

BJP MLA from Sridungargarh, Kisnaram Nai, another party, protesting denial of ticket to him for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election.

rajasthan elections Updated: Nov 16, 2018 16:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bikaner
Rajasthan Election 2018,Rajasthan Election 2018 News,Rajasthan Constituency
An BJP election rally in Jaipur, November 15, 2018. (HT Photo / Representative Image)

Sitting BJP MLA Kisnaram Nai from Sridungargarh in Bikaner district on Thursday joined Bharat Vahini Party (BVP), protesting denial of ticket to him.

BJP this time has fielded Tarachand Saraswat from Sridungargarh constituency.

BVP state president Ghanshyam Tiwari said: “Nai joined BVP and will contest from Sridungargarh constituency on BVP ticket.”

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:17 IST

tags

more from rajasthan elections