Rajasthan Congress minority cell chief resigns from post over ticket distribution

Rajasthan Congress’ minority cell chief Nizam Qureshi has resigned from his post ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Qureshi said the party chief has neglected his feelings.

In a letter, he accused the party of giving ticket to parachute candidates.

Beehive a hurdle in poll process!

It may sound surprising but authorities in Jalore district have found a beehive to be a hurdle in the poll process.

Local officials have issued a notice to the house owner where they have located the beehive. The house owner was asked to remove the beehive immediately and warned of action in case of any mishap.

Though the house owner has no role in the formation of the beehive, he removed it fearing action..

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 16:12 IST