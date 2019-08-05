3 Maoists involved in June ambushes on CRPF arrested

ranchi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:03 IST

Three more Maoists involved in the ambushes in Hudungda, Kukduhaat and Raisindri in June, in which altogether six security personnel were killed and 19 injured, were arrested by the Seraikela-Kharsawan police on Sunday, taking the total number of Maoists arrested for the ambushes to eight. The arrested Maoists also revealed that two Maoists died during the ambushes, after being injured in retaliatory fire by the security forces.

11 more Maoists associated with the ambushes are still at large. Earlier, the police had arrested Sunil Tudu, Budhram Mardi, Sriram Majhi, Ramu Lohra and Alamgir Alam.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Lakhan Sardar, Josepth Purty and Enam Hessa Purty. The trio revealed that three squads led by Maoist central committee member Patiram Majhi, Maharaj Pramanik and Amit Munda were now working in tandem in the district and also laid bare their networks and places from where explosives, steel cans and wires were purchased for the ambushes.

“Lakhan Sardar admitted to be involved in the Kukduhaat ambush, in which five policemen were killed by 21 bike-borne Maoists led by Anal-da, Maharaj and Amit on June 14 and the IED blasts at Raisidhri hills in which 18 CRPF jawans were injured. Lakhan further revealed that two Maoists were injured in retaliatory firing by police and both died later. He has also named the dead Maoists, which is being verified,” said Kartik S, Seraikela-Kahrsawan superintendent of police (SP).

The SP further said that Enam and Joseph supplied raw materials like steel cans, wires and explosives to the Maoists after purchasing them from Gamharia, Khunti, Hindpidhi and Upper Bazar in Ranchi. “They worked more like Jana Militia – leading a normal life of villagers most of the time, but getting actively involved with the Maoists during ambushes by providing logistical support. We will take them on remand soon for further interrogation,” said Kartik S.

“This is another major breakthrough, with arrested Maoists confirming that forces fought hard and gunned down two Maoists. We are confident of arresting their leaders soon. We will not stop our operations until we wipe out the Maoist menace completely,” said Kuldeep Dwivedi, Kolhan deputy inspector general (DIG).

The SP said the arrested Maoists also revealed that Alamgir Alam, who was arrested from his village under Galsi police station in Burdwan district of West Bengal on July 27, had slit the throats of the five police personnel killed in the Kukduhaat ambush.

“We are very close to arresting the other absconding Maoists, including their top leaders and recover the looted police weapons. A total of 40-60 Maoist extremists are now active under these three squads and they executed the Kukduhaat ambush to procure arms and ammunition for the new recruits,” said Kartik S.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 03:03 IST