 50 students fall sick after consuming Saraswati puja prasad in Jharkhand school
50 students fall sick after consuming Saraswati puja prasad in Jharkhand school

At least 50 school students fell ill after eating ‘prasad’ in Lohardaga district on Sunday, civil surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said. The students of the school at Ita village in the age group of 6-7 year had ‘prasad’ after Saraswati puja.

ranchi Updated: Feb 11, 2019
Lohardaga (Jharkhand)
The children started vomiting after taking ‘bundi’ and have been admitted to the Sadar hospital.(ANI/Twitter)

According to Dr Kumar, the children of the school started vomiting after taking ‘bundi’ and have been admitted to the Sadar hospital. “All of them are out of danger,” he said, adding they suffered food poisoning.

Meanwhile, a teacher of the school, said the school authorities would look into the incident.

