Home / Ranchi / 60 cops quarantined in Chhattisgarh after rape accused tests Covid-19 positive

60 cops quarantined in Chhattisgarh after rape accused tests Covid-19 positive

Kabra said that the 28-year-old accused was arrested from Mysore by Bilaspur police after a woman lodged a case of sexual assault in June this year.

ranchi Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:21 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Arpan Rai
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Arpan Rai
Bilaspur
The accused, who was brought by a team on July 4, has been sent in judicial remand. Jail authorities have been alerted after his reports returned positive, officials said.
The accused, who was brought by a team on July 4, has been sent in judicial remand. Jail authorities have been alerted after his reports returned positive, officials said.
         

Sixty policemen were quarantined in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh after a rape accused they brought from Karnataka was detected with Covid-19 on Monday, an official said.

The Civil Lines police station, where the rape accused was brought, has been sealed and declared a containment zone after alerted by jail authorities on Monday, inspector general of police (Bilaspur Range) Dipanshu Kabra told Hindustan Times.

“While four people came in direct contact with the accused, we have sent swab samples of all the sixty personnel posted in the police station for testing,” the IG said.

Kabra said that the 28-year-old accused was arrested from Mysore by Bilaspur police after a woman lodged a case of sexual assault in June this year.

The accused, who was brought by a team on July 4, has been sent in judicial remand. Jail authorities have been alerted after his reports returned positive, officials said.

“ We are waiting for report of samples sent on Monday and further decisions will be taken accordingly” IG said.

