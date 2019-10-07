e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Aaganwadi workers in Jharkhand call off strike, govt to consider pay hike

The Jharkhand government buckled under pressure when over 2, 000 Aaganwadi Savika and Sahayika of Santhal Pargana Division laid a siege to the house of minister Louis Marandi in Dumka on Friday.

ranchi Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:01 IST
Subash Mishra
Hindustan Times, Dhanbad
File photo of anganbari workers staging a protest at Ranchi .
File photo of anganbari workers staging a protest at Ranchi .(Diwakar Prasad/ HT File )
         

Over 80,000 Aaganwadi Sevika and Sahiyka across Jharkhand have resolved to call off their ongoing strike from October 10 after Social Welfare, Women and Child Development minister Louis Marandi announced to enhance their honorarium and withdraw job termination orders issued against their leaders.

Jharkhand State Aaganwadi Workers Union (JSAWU), the frontal organisation of 80,000 Sevika and Sahayika, on Sunday announced to call off the strike from October 10.

JSAWU president Balmukund Sinha said, “The minister has called a meeting on October 10 to review the honorarium of Sevika and Sahayika. She assured us to rescind dismissal orders passed against 35 state leaders and districts presidents. We, therefore, decided to called off the 33 days old strike.”

Sinha added, “If the minister fails to implement her promise, Aaganwadi workers would again go to strike,” he said.

Over 38 Aaganwadi Kendras across the state have been lying defunct in wake of ongoing strike.

Aaganwadi workers had also observed fast unto death in front of Raj Bhawan in Ranchi but they were forced to vacate the area after police intervention.

Prominent leaders who were dismissed from the service include JSAWU treasurer Sita Tigga, Ranchi district president Suman Kumari, Garhwa district president Koushalya Devi, West Singhbhum district president S Khatoon, Jamshedpur ( East Singhbhum ) district president Pushpa Mahto and others for not joining duty and resorting to strike.

The government buckled under pressure when over 2, 000 Aaganwadi Savika and Sahayika of Santhal Pargana Division laid a siege to the house of minister Louis Marandi in Dumka on Friday.

Association leaders claimed that the minister immediately talked with department secretary Amitabh Kaushal and directed him to call a meeting for enhancement of honorarium on October 10 in Ranchi. She also discussed with him for revoking job-termination orders, the association’s leaders said.

Sources in Social Welfare, Women and Child Development said that the honorarium of Savika and Sahayika would be enhanced at par with what their counter parts receive in other states.

