CPI (ML) Liberation willing to contest 2019 LS polls in Jharkhand, Bihar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has identified six Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and two to three in Jharkhand from where the party is willing to contest in 2019 general elections.

The politburo meeting held in Kolkata last week had ratified the findings of the Bihar and Jharkhand state committees’ recommendations, said party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday. He said the state council meeting held in Bokaro on September 11, too, has endorsed it.

In the 2014 general elections, the party had fielded 23 candidates and polled 4,63,045 votes in Bihar while in Jharkhand, it had contested 8 seats and bagged 3,19,222 votes. In Koderma, it had finished second.

The CPI (ML) Liberation has decided to hold a rally in Koderma on October 8, said Bhattacharya. He was confident that the opposition parties will show wisdom and stitch a reliable and long-term relation to stop the BJP.

On coming together of the opposition parties, Bhattacharya said, “All parties have reached to an understanding. The success of September 10 Bharat bandh, called at short notice to register protest against spiraling petrol and diesel prices, manifested it.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said that national and people’s interest has taken back seat in the past four years. “Even the BJP national executive meet held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 did not address the public concern regarding rising fuel prices. It shows their arrogance,” he said.

Bhattacharya said the BJP might have ambitions to rule the country for 50 years but it will hit the wall.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 15:14 IST