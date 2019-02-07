CRPF jawan commits ‘suicide’ in Jharkhand’s Latehar

A central reserve police force (CRPF) jawan, identified as Virendra Kumar Rawat, allegedly shot himself with his Insas rifle at a CRPF camp at Herhanj in Latehar district on Wednesday.

The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained immediately. The deceased, who belonged to Uttar Pradesh, was deployed with the E company of CRPF’s 11 battalion.

This is the second incident of security personnel committing suicide in recent months. Earlier, a district armed police (DAP) personnel had tried to end his life by stabbing himself with knife a few months ago but survived.

On Wednesday, Rawat had returned to the barracks after completing his sentry duty. A few minutes after he returned, other security personnel heard a gunshot. They rushed towards the barracks and found Rawat profusely bleeding, as a bullet had pierced through his head.

The jawan was rushed to nearby government hospital at Balumath but was declared brought dead.

The CRPF and Jharkhand police officials including the Balumath sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal reached the Balumath police station on hearing about the incident.The Balumath police later sent the body for autopsy to Latehar sadar hospital.

Senior police and CRPF officials could not be reached for their comments.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 09:05 IST