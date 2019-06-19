Delayed monsoon just 72 hours away from Jharkhand

Jharkhand will soon get relief from scorching heat as the southwest monsoon is around 72-hour away from the state, weather officials said on Tuesday. The officials added that the state would start getting pre-monsoon showers from Thursday.

The monsoon has already been by more than a week due severe cyclonic storm Vayu that stuck Gujarat coast, the officials said. “Vayu cyclone slowed down monsoon’s current over Arabian sea. Otherwise, it would have hit Jharkhand by now,” said SD Kotal, director at Ranchi meteorological centre. He, however, said that conditions were favourable now for advancement of monsoon in Jharkhand.

“A cyclonic circulation is developing over Bay of Bengal and its impact will be visible over the state from Thursday with fairly widespread rainfall. The rainfall is likely to be persistent for three days…We could expect monsoon over the state by June 22,” Kotal said.

Normal monsoon date in Jharkhand is June 10 and it should cover the state by June 15. However, it has never hit the state on the expected date since 2009.

In 2018, the southwest monsoon had hit Jharkhand on June 25, a delay of 15 days from its normal date, while it had hit Kerala that on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date.

The year recorded 28% rainfall deficit during four-month (June-September) of monsoon period, said the weather department.

The deficient rainfall impacted kharif crops last year. The state government in November last year had declared 129 blocks, out of 264 blocks, as drought affected in the state.

As many as 93 blocks were declared severely affected by drought due to poor sowing during rainy season last year.

The rainfall prediction for this year is also not encouraging for farmers.

The long-range forecast for monsoon has predicted 91% rainfall with possible deviation of 4% from June 1 to September 30 for northeast and eastern India.

Jharkhand farmers generally prepare their paddy field for kharif season from June 15 to June 30. Due to lack of June rainfall, farmers are yet to begin their preparations.

As per the weekly rainfall report of the weather department, Jharkhand faced 61% rainfall deficit till June 14 this year. Against normal 57.8mm rainfall, the state has received merely 22.3mm rainfall from June 1 to June-14.

The drought-hit farmers are already struggling, as they have not yet received the compensation against the crop loss last year, even as Centre released Rs 272 crore as drought relief to Jharkhand.

However, farmers in the state said the second instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi on June 24 and state incentive under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana this month would come as great relief.

A farmer having up to two hectares of land would get Rs 2,000 from Centre as second installment of PM Kisan scheme.

Under state scheme, farmer will get Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 depending upon the land size up to five acres of land.

