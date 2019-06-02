Elephant goes on the rampage, kills three in village near Ranchi

A marauding jumbo killed three village residents of Sarna Toli under Lapung police station limits near Ranchi on Saturday morning, the police said.

Vikas Kumar, officer-incharge, Lapung police station, said that Sushma Toppo (30) along with her six-year-old son were on their way to attend nature’s call when the solitary elephant attacked them.

After trampling them to death, the elephant moved towards Semar Toli village where 70-yearold Sukro Urain was picking mangoes, felled by gusts of wind on Friday night. After killing the woman, the elephant again moved to Toli Tilai village, where two people in the village fields were attacked. However, both managed to escape, the officer said.Kumar said that apart from the solitary jumbo, two other herds of elephants — comprising of 11 and 3 elephants respectively — attacked the villagers in Lapung police limits. Forest department was informed about the incident, he said.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Ranchi, Saba Alam Ansari said that the solitary jumbo had attacked people. He said that migratory elephants from Lohardaga and Khunti districts often visit the villages in the area, and attack the people. The forest department had received information that the jumbo involved in the attack had come to the area from Khunti on Friday night.

“An anti-depredation team comprising forest officials, village residents, and others has been pressed in action to chase the elephants from the human inhabited areas to forested pockets. We are taking requisite measures to prevent elephant attacks in the area,” the DFO said.

He said that interim relief measures like immediate compensation to family-members and handing over the bodies after post-mortem were being taken. A case was registered, and the family-members would be provided with compensation as per the state government rules.

In Jharkhand, an average of 62 people have been killed by elephants every year since 2009-10. As per the forest department, a total of 610 people were killed

from 2009-2010 to November 2018, of which, 53 people were killed from April to November 2018.

On Thursday night, 40-yearold Birang Kui, a resident of Tengra

Basasai village under Manjhari police station limits in Western Singhbhum was trampled to death by a solitary elephant.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 11:59 IST