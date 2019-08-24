Ex-AJSU leader killed by ultras, body found dumped on road in Jharkhand

ranchi

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:29 IST

An All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) leader was killed in Jharkhand’s Latehar district in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The villagers saw the leader’s dead body with throat slit thrown on the Latehar-Demu road on Saturday morning and informed the police.

The killed leader identified as Akhilesh Srivastava was also the former head of the party’s Latehar district unit but party high command removed him from the post after he was booked on fraud charges last year.

He had also set up an incense-stick making industry at Manika and the direction of this company. He had been to jail last year after his company was found to have fraudulently withdrawn money from Self Help Groups’ bank account.

A Maoists’ faction Jharkhand Sangharsh Jan Mukti Morcha (JSJMM) claimed the responsibility for the murder by leaving behind a hand written parcha near the dead body.

In the parhca, the JSJMM cadres claimed that he had committed fraud with leader of the Maoists faction and was also involved in exploiting rural women. The parcha claimed that he was first tried at Congaroo court before punishement.

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained but the police confirmed the involvement of the Maoists’ faction in the act.

The Latehar headquarter deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahendra Karmali said, “Exact reason for the murder cannot be established as we are yet to conduct detailed investigation. But we have got some clues and are working on these.”

Karmali, however, confirmed the involvement of the JSJMM. “The preliminary investigation has confirmed this to be an act by the Maoists’ faction,” the DSP pointed out while expressing hope to nab culprits involved in it.

The DSP said that the deceased had committed fraud with some people and was not returning borrowed money to them. “We are also working on this angle,” he said.

Srivastva hailed from Garhwa district but had settled at Latehar a few years ago.

