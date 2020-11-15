e-paper
Hemant Soren congratulates people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day

Hemant Soren congratulates people of Jharkhand on state’s foundation day

The chief minister also highlighted the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers for their efficiency during the last seven months.

ranchi Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 18:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Ranchi
Speaking at the police investiture ceremony here in Ranchi today, the chief minister credited the security officers for their contribution to the state’s welfare.
Speaking at the police investiture ceremony here in Ranchi today, the chief minister credited the security officers for their contribution to the state's welfare. (PTI photo)
         

On the occasion of Jharkhand’s foundation day, chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday extended his greeting to people of the state, stating that “today is a reminder that each one of us should work for the welfare of the state”.

Speaking at the police investiture ceremony here in Ranchi today, the chief minister credited the security officers for their contribution to the state’s welfare.

“The security officials of the state have played a key role in the progress and prosperity of Jharkhand. I want to congratulate the police officers for their dedication and salute their bravery today,” Soren said.

Addressing the family members of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, he said their grievances will be assisted on priority by the Jharkhand government. “Family members of brave jawans who lost their lives protecting our country are also present here with us. I would like to assure them of complete assistance for their grievances. Our government will treat their concerns on priority,” he asserted.

The chief minister also highlighted the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers for their efficiency during the last seven months.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge and we have acted with acute patience and caution while dealing with the situation. The collective contributions of healthcare workers and police enable us to fight the pandemic. If we continue to work with integrity and patience, success and happiness are guaranteed to our state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jharkhand and wished them prosperity and good health. “My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people happiness, prosperity and good health,” PM Modi wrote.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000.

