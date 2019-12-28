e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren would lead the coalition government with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as partners.

ranchi Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:28 IST
Gautam Mazumdar
Gautam Mazumdar
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Soren would send the list of his cabinet colleagues to Raj Bhawan by Sunday evening. Jharkhand can have 12 cabinet members, including the CM.
Soren would send the list of his cabinet colleagues to Raj Bhawan by Sunday evening. Jharkhand can have 12 cabinet members, including the CM.(PTI)
         

Chief minister-designate of Jharkhand Hemant Soren will take the oath of office and secrecy at Morabadi ground here on Sunday. Hemant will be the 11th the chief minister of the state.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren would lead the coalition government with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as partners.

“Besides Hemant Soren, one legislator from JMM and Congress state president Rameshwar Oraon is likely to be sworn in on Sunday,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

Soren would send the list of his cabinet colleagues to Raj Bhawan by Sunday evening. Jharkhand can have 12 cabinet members, including the CM. The rest of the cabinet members are likely to be sworn once the power-sharing formula between the coalition partners is finalised and after the legislators are administered the oath in the assembly, likely to be convened before January 5.

The grand swearing in ceremony will be held at Morabadi ground of the state capital at 2 pm. Several front line UPA leaders that include Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, RJD leader and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, besides a few chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, leaders of industry and business houses will be present at the ceremony.

“A total of 32 leaders have given their consent to attend the Sunday event...,” said JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh held a closed-door meeting with Hemant Soren at his residence on Saturday. However, he refused to share details about the cabinet distribution after coming out of the meeting.

“Special arrangements have been made at the venue, airport and the places where the dignitaries would be putting up,” director-general of police KN Choubey told reporters.

In the 2019 assembly election JMM emerged as the largest party winning 30 seats, followed by the Congress with 16 seats and RJD one---giving a clear majority for the opposition alliance in the 81-memberJharkhand assembly

