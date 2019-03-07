Indian, Australian teams arrive Ranchi for the 3rd ODI match, fans excited

Around 400 fans cheered for the team India after it reached here ahead of the 3rd one day international (ODI) of the five-match series against Australia to be played at the Jharkhand States Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Around 2.30 pm the Indian team arrived at the Birsa Munda airport. Fans cheered for the team even as the cricketers were whisked away immediately in the bus waiting for them. The team is staying at a hotel on Mahatma Gandhi Road, around 5km from the airport.

Former captain MS Dhoni, who is playing his third international ODI at the JSCA stadium, left separately for his home by a private vehicle.

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the hotel and airport. “Around 70 police personnel, including escort pilots for the buses are deputed,” Hatia deputy superintendent of police Prabhat Ranjan Barwar said.

Scores of cheering fans ran behind the team bus even as it left the airport. The fans had started coming to the airport as early as 9am to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. Abhishek Kumar, a college student from Chutia was seen holding a hand written poster, which read: Kohli is injurious to the health of the bowlers.

“When Kohli saw my poster, he gave me a thumbs up. I am big fan of the Indian captain for his amazing batting and aggressive approach,” said Kumar. He along with the group of fans said that they were sure of India’s victory in the ODI.

Many of the fans surrounded Dhoni. Sumit Kumar Banerjee, a fan from Namkum, said that it was a dream come true for him to see Dhoni in the flesh. “I requested Dhoni Sir for a picture, but he said that he would click a picture with me later because of the huge crowd,” Banerjee said.

Some fans who were unable to purchase tickets for the ODI appeared disappointed. “I have not yet lost hope. I will arrange a ticket somehow. A match here is too precious to be missed,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, a fan from Namkum.

