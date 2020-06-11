e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand government to give grant to surrendered maoists

Jharkhand government to give grant to surrendered maoists

Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal to release the grant amounts under Surrender and Resettlement policy, an official statement said here.

ranchi Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
File photo: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
File photo: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Twelve naxals of the CPI (Maoist) and two rebels of another banned outfit, who have shunned violence and surrendered to the police, will get grant of varying amounts under Jharkhand government’s scheme, official sources said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal to release the grant amounts under Surrender and Resettlement policy, an official statement said here.

The CPI (Maoists) Regional Committee member, Nakul Yadav, of the Chatra district and the self-styled zonal commander of the banned Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad, Rajendra Oraon, of Gumla district, will get Rs 4 lakh each, the statement said.

The other former perpetrators of violence will get Rs 2 lakh each, it added.

Meanwhile, the state government announced ex gratia of varying amounts for eight CRPF personnel, who were injured in an encounter with the maoists in Latehar in 2013.

The personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured in the encounter with the left-wing guerrillas during a search operation in the areas under Barwadih police station of Latehar district, a statement released from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said.

The chief minister cleared the proposal sent by the ex gratia committee headed by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, it said.

While five CRPF men will get Rs 1.5 lakh each, two others will get one lakh rupees each and one will get Rs 50,000, it said.

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 deaths
‘Nothing to hide’: CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 deaths
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Palghar lynching case: SC notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In