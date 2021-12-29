Jharkhand: JMM-led govt completes one year in office

ranchi

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:47 IST

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren plans to announce 19 schemes worth Rs1,458 crore, lay the foundation of 11 projects online, announce a farm loan waiver, and highlight major achievements of his government as it completes the first year in office on Tuesday.

The government will organise a celebration in Ranchi to mark the occasion. Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren and Congress leader RPN Singh will be the chief guests at the event, which is expected to be attended by 3,000 people.

Also Read: Security forces in Jharkhand foil Maoist ambush, neutralize 22 IEDs

Hemant Soren on Monday met top officials, including chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, to prepare an outline of key achievements of his government and the announcements to be made on Tuesday.

He is also likely to announce Fasal Rahat Yojana to waive agricultural loans up to Rs50,000 of around one million farmers. The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs2,000 crore for the purpose.

“The government will also distribute job certificates, ration cards, certificates related to social delivery schemes and the Chief Minister’s Urban Employment Guarantee Programme aimed at providing 100-day jobs,” said an official.

Hemant Soren is also expected to announce a scholarship scheme for 10 Scheduled Tribe aspirants annually to pursue higher studies abroad.