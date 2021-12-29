e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand: JMM-led govt completes one year in office

Jharkhand: JMM-led govt completes one year in office

Hemant Soren on Monday met top officials, including chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, to prepare an outline of key achievements of his government

ranchi Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:47 IST
Gautam Mazumdar
Gautam Mazumdar
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
A cutout of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren being installed at Morhabadi ground on the eve of the first anniversary of Soren's government in Ranchi, Monday.
A cutout of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren being installed at Morhabadi ground on the eve of the first anniversary of Soren's government in Ranchi, Monday.(PTI)
         

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren plans to announce 19 schemes worth Rs1,458 crore, lay the foundation of 11 projects online, announce a farm loan waiver, and highlight major achievements of his government as it completes the first year in office on Tuesday.

The government will organise a celebration in Ranchi to mark the occasion. Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren and Congress leader RPN Singh will be the chief guests at the event, which is expected to be attended by 3,000 people.

Also Read: Security forces in Jharkhand foil Maoist ambush, neutralize 22 IEDs

Hemant Soren on Monday met top officials, including chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, to prepare an outline of key achievements of his government and the announcements to be made on Tuesday.

He is also likely to announce Fasal Rahat Yojana to waive agricultural loans up to Rs50,000 of around one million farmers. The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs2,000 crore for the purpose.

“The government will also distribute job certificates, ration cards, certificates related to social delivery schemes and the Chief Minister’s Urban Employment Guarantee Programme aimed at providing 100-day jobs,” said an official.

Hemant Soren is also expected to announce a scholarship scheme for 10 Scheduled Tribe aspirants annually to pursue higher studies abroad.

tags
top news
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Sachin Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Congress Foundation Day
Sachin Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Congress Foundation Day
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In