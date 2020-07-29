e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand police official accused of slapping woman to be booked

Jharkhand police official accused of slapping woman to be booked

The woman was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage.

ranchi Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
An investigation report of police station in-charge directs that the accused inspector be booked.
An investigation report of police station in-charge directs that the accused inspector be booked.(Manoj Kumar / HT Photo (representative image))
         

After the order of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the case related to the slapping of a woman by a police officer in Sahibganj district’s Barhait police station, the investigation report of police station in-charge has come where it has been directed that the accused inspector be booked.

“Based on the report, it has been directed to register a criminal case against accused inspector Harish Pathak and arrange a speedy trial for the same. Jharkhand Police is always with the public and with the public,” Jharkhand DGP MV Rao said.

DGP Rao further said, “The CM took cognisance of the matter and the concerned officer was suspended. A team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent was formed to investigate the matter. We have just received the investigation report. In light of it, we have decided to register criminal case against the officer. Indecent gestures/behaviour towards women or teasing will be dealt with seriously. Whoever commits it, will face the law and stringent action.”

The video showed a woman who was slapped and abused by the SHO at Barhait police station.

The woman was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage.

tags
top news
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
LIVE: US reports 1,592 Covid-19 deaths, highest in 2.5 months
LIVE: US reports 1,592 Covid-19 deaths, highest in 2.5 months
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In