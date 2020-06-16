e-paper
Jharkhand reports one more Covid-19 death, 30 new cases; state infection tally at 1,793

A total of 1,793 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand

ranchi Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Jharkhand’s mortality rate stood at 0.50 per cent as compared to that of the country at 2.86 per cent, a state government bulletin said.
An elderly person died of Covid- 19 in Jharkhand on Monday, raising the toll of coronavirus fatalities in the state to nine, while 30 more people tested positive, a state government bulletin said.

The bulletin however, did not mention the district from where the latest death was reported.

A total of 1,793 people have so far tested positive for the disease in Jharkhand, of which 784 are active cases, it said, adding 1,000 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

With 198 active cases, East Singhbhum district tops the Covid-19 list followed by Simdega district at 146.

Jharkhand’s mortality rate stood at 0.50 per cent as compared to that of the country at 2.86 per cent, the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health), Nitin Madan Kulkarni, said a health check-up programme will be launched in rural and urban areas of the state from June 18.

Meanwhile, officials said over 6.89 lakh people, including around five lakh migrant labourers, have returned to Jharkhand by different mode of transport since May 1.

On June 17, 76 people will be brought back from Bangladesh, Chief Nodal Officer (Covid-19) Amrendra Pratap Singh told reporters here.

“Seventeen others will travel by road from Bhutan,” he added.

