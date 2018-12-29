Jharkhand sports minister bats for mandatory sports classes in schools to boost budding talents

Former India cricketer and serving sports minister of Uttar Pradesh, Chetan Chauhan has called upon state governments to come up with a sports policy as they also share responsibility of supporting budding sporting talents in respective states.

The cricketer-turned-politician inaugurated the three-day national conference of Kreeda Bharti, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), on Friday here at Raj Kamal Sarsawati Sishu Mandir. Chauhan is also the president of the organisation.

He requested state governments to make one class mandatory in schools for sports in order to identify the talents. Sports complexes at district level and mini sports stadiums at block level are needed for supporting and identifying rural talents.

“Kreeda Bharti is working on an agenda of preparing sports talents and making India healthy. It requires support of the states in making the country’s youth healthy,” said Chauhan.

Changes are coming in the field of sports at national level too. After cricket, now players of hockey and kabaddi are getting good remuneration through auction in professional leagues, he said.

Chauhan also advocated for two percent quota in government jobs for sportspersons across country. Sharing details of the sports policy formulated in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that things are changing.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Raj Choudhary, general secretary of Kreeda Bharti. He outlined the agenda of the meeting that would be discussed during the three-day conference.

“The outcome of discussions would be sent to state governments with request to implement them in larger interest of sportspersons,” said Choudhary.

Dhanbad Mayor Chandrasekher Agarwal assured support to the front in the projects.

About 2,000 delegates from the across country are participating in the conference, baring Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Telangana.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would address delegates on December 29 and during an open session conference on Sunday.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 12:17 IST