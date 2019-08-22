Jharkhand trade body puts up posters to highlight problems, ‘govt’s apathy’

ranchi

The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) on Wednesday put up hoardings in the state capital with slogan ‘Vyaparion Ki Marmik Pukar, Ab To Sudh Lo Sarkar’ to highlight their plight, which they claimed was due to government’s apathy and polices.

“Government is not ready to listen to our issues. So, we find no option but to put up hoardings to highlight the problems faced by business community. Frequent power cuts, prevailing irregularities in single window system, circle office, land and revenue, transport, urban development departments and municipal corporation have largely impacted on trade and industries in the state,” FJCCI president Deepak Maroo said while briefing media about purpose of putting up hoardings.

The FJCCI has put up such hoardings in eight places in the city and its district units have been asked to put up hoardings in the respective districts. The state trade body also pleaded that the government take measures to check the downswing in the industry and other administrative issues.

Blaming the ongoing slowdown in different sectors on communication gap between the government and trading community, Maroo said the trading community was in trouble due to impractical laws of different departments.

“Even as the transport, land and revenue and other departments have been made online and added to single window system, no work is done with personal interference in any department,” he said. “Despite tall claims of the government, old industries are closing down. We have alerted the government on several occasions but no attention was paid on it.”

“All ministers are in election mode, while officers are busy finding out ways to avoid us. In such situation, where will we go?” Maroo asked.

FJCCI electricity sub-committee chairman Binod Tulsyan said, “Insufficient power supply and unbearable tax burden are enough to ruin the trade and industries in the state. The power distribution system has paralysed in the state.”

He alleged that government’s development schemes were planned in a way that local industries and trade got only a meagre part of it.

Arun Budhia of Bus Transport Association said state transport authority charged Rs 3,000 on revision of buses’ time table without consulting the association.

FJCCI member Binod Nemani said government brought a law to realise 12% one-time road tax for seven years on vehicles such as crane, excavator and deep boring machines. “We have been demanding for change in the impractical law but nothing was done so far,” he said.

