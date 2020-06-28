e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / JMM justifies Jharkhand govt’s decision to impose Covid lockdown till July 31

JMM justifies Jharkhand govt’s decision to impose Covid lockdown till July 31

As a measure to control the number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Friday announced that the lockdown would be extended till July 31.

ranchi Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:24 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jharkhand
As per the state directives, all activities shall continue to remain prohibited until specifically permitted by the state.
As per the state directives, all activities shall continue to remain prohibited until specifically permitted by the state. (Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)
         

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) General Secretary, Suprio Bhattacharya on Saturday justified State government’s decision to impose lockdown in the state till July 31 saying that it is an essential step amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Addressing a press conference in party office here, Bhattacharya said, “Covid-19 cases are rising in the state. At such time, the extension of lockdown is essential.”

He attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and Centre over the coal block auction issue saying, “Auction is not in the interest of the state but this is being done for vested interests. There is a need to protect the interests of the displaced people. When there is sufficient stock of coal in the country what is the need of such an auction?”

As a measure to control the number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Friday announced that the lockdown would be extended till July 31.

As per the state directives, all activities shall continue to remain prohibited until specifically permitted by the state. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions/fairs, and congregations are prohibited.

Schools/colleges/educational/training/coaching institutions, cinemas, gymnastics, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will remain closed as well.

tags
top news
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
LIVE: Home Minister Shah differs with Delhi Deputy CM on rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Home Minister Shah differs with Delhi Deputy CM on rising Covid-19 cases
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
Most, most underrated: Pathan on why Dravid was successful captain
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In