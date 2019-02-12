Journalist dies in Dhanbad hospital, kin alleges authority for giving wrong drugs

A journalist of a vernacular daily, Amar Chakorvorty died at Durgapur Mission hospital on Monday where he was transferred from Asharfi Hospital of Dhanbad for specialized treatment, allegedly after he was administered wrong drug at the latter facility.

Amar, who is survived with three kids including twin sons of six year and daughter of 12 years besides his wife, was transferred to Mission hospital on Sunday late evening and on Monday he breathed his last within 12 hours after he was shifted to the hospital.

Amar was in coma since the night of February 4 as a wrong drug was administered to him, his family has alleged. Amar’s family said operating Surgeon Dr DP Bahadni had told that Amar was to be discharged on February 5.

It has been alleged that no action was initiated by doctors for next 12 hours till a doctor came in on February 5 , at around 9 am.

Runu Chokorvorty, wife of Amar said, “We were kept in dark by the hospital management on the health condition since he went in coma.”

Gowardhan Chokorvorty, elder brother of the victim said the family is demanding and independent enquiry and justice for family of Amar who is survived with three small kids.

One of the directors of the hospital, Harendar Singh, on Monday assured to provide compensation to family. “Talks with delegation along with family members on compassionate ground are on. Management is ready to pay Rs 5 lakhs immediately to the family. We have sympathies with family, thus on compassionate ground are ready to compensate losses.”

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 09:45 IST