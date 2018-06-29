Khunti police announces cash award for tipoff on abducted police guards

Police on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for sharing information about whereabouts of the three abducted house guards of Khunti parliamentarian and former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda.

Munda’s three house guards— Subodh Kujur, Vinod Kerketta and Suyon Surin—were abducted on June 26 by Pathalgadi supporters in retaliation to the police crackdown on their leaders who were the ‘masterminds’ behind the gangrape of five women anti-human trafficking activists. They also snatched their service rifles.

A day after the abduction, a large number of police contingent raided Khunti’s Ghaghra village to rescue the three guards but Pathalgadi supporters, nearly 5,000 in numbers, posed a violent resistance. The villagers, however, successfully shifted the abducted guards through forest area to some unknown locations out of the forces’ clutches.

A villager died and more than 200 injured, including some police personnel, in the clash which continued for more than two hours before the police got control of this small village. More than 150 Pathalgadi supporters were detained. At least 200 motorcycles, 70 four wheelers and autorickshaws, 100 bicycles and traditional tribal weapons, including bows and arrows, were recovered from the site.

After the incident, an eerie silence prevailed at Ghagra village as male members, who fled after the incident, didn’t return to their houses on Thursday. While some forces are still camping in the village, others carried out raids at nearby settlements and forest areas in search of the guards.

“We are searching all possible hideouts of Pathalgadi leaders to rescue the guards. We have information that the abducted police guards are safe,” said Khunti superintendent of police (SP) Ashwini Kumar Sinha.

He said, “A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for those who share reliable information with the police about the whereabouts of the abducted guards.”

On June 26, police had raided the houses of Pathalgadi leaders John Jonas Tiru and Yusuf Purty at Udburu village.

But, Pathalgadi supporters helped them escape. The police however, attached their properties.

Earlier on June 19 afternoon, five tribal women, in their twenties, engaged with an NGO supported by Christian missionary, were abducted by six motorcycle-borne armed men while they were performing a street play at RC Mission School at Khunti’s Kochang village under Arki police station, about 90 km from Ranchi. They were taken to a nearby forest area and raped.