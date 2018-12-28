Mastermind of Chatra-based journalist’s murder arrested

In a major breakthrough, the Jharkhand police has managed to arrest the mastermind behind the Chatra-based journalists’ murder, from Tamil Nadu and bring him to Jharkhand on a transit remand on Thursday.

A police team from Chatra district nabbed Pintu Singh, an accused in Chandan Tiwary murder case from Madurai in Tamilnadu, after the police was tipped off about his presence there.

Following the murder of Chandan Tiwary, a journalist with a Hindi daily who was beaten to death on October 30 under the Pathalgada police station of Chatra district, the family members had named Pintu Singh, a TPC conduit; a hard-core TPC ultra, Prashant along with two others in the complaint lodged with the police.

The police had earlier arrested three accused including Prashant, a hardcore TPC ultra in this connection while Pintu was absconding.

However, the delay in arresting the mastermind had raised eyebrows and even a two-member team from the Press Club of India (PCI) had visited Chatra and met with the journalist’s family members earlier this month.

Briefing media, Chatra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varun Devgam said, “The mastermind of the Chandan Tiwary murder case Pintu Singh aka Janardan Singh was arrested from Melur in Madurai district of Tamilnadu on December 24. He was later brought to Jharkhand on a transit remand on Thursday. During interrogation, he has confessed to his involvement in the murder.”

Pintu hails from Belhar village under the Pathalgada police station of Chatra district.

Chatra sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Varun Rajak said, “Tiwary was killed for exposing irregularities in a pond construction scheme worth 4.5 lakh causing great monetary loss to Pintu Singh who then masterminded Tiwary’s elimination. On that day, Pintu along with Jamuna Prasad and Musafir Rana abducted the journalists from Pathalgadda and dumped him in Beltharwa forests considering him dead after mercilessly thrashing him.”

According to Chatra police, Pintu had close association with the Tritiya-Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Maoists’ faction and had also been to jail for extorting levy for the banned outfit. He was recently released from jail.

