e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Maximum 50 people at weddings, 20 in last rite rituals: Jharkhand’s new guidelines

Maximum 50 people at weddings, 20 in last rite rituals: Jharkhand’s new guidelines

All the those attending both the rituals should wear face covers or masks and ensure social distancing, as per the guidelines issued late Thursday.

ranchi Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Large gatherings at social, political, sports, entertainment, education, culture and religious programmes would remain banned.
Large gatherings at social, political, sports, entertainment, education, culture and religious programmes would remain banned. (HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)
         

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to take part in wedding ceremonies and 20 in last rite rituals in Jharkhand, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the state government for non-containment zones.

All the those attending both the rituals should wear face covers or masks and ensure social distancing, as per the guidelines issued late Thursday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Activities barred in the notification issued on June 1 would continue to remain suspended, including the closure of all religious places, it said.

Large gatherings at social, political, sports, entertainment, education, culture and religious programmes would remain banned, it added.

Asking the people to maintain a six-feet distance at public places, the guidelines said people over the age of 65 and those below ten, besides pregnant women, should remain indoors unless they have to go out for health reasons.

Spiting in public places and drinking are strictly prohibited. Having paan, gutka and tobacco products in the public are also banned.

Some other guidelines issued by the Centre were also mentioned in the states notification, as the country eases through ‘Unlock-1’ to reignite economic activities after the over-two-month-long coronavirus-forced lockdown.

tags
top news
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
1 held in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 held in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In