NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:33 IST

The national commission for women (NCW) has sought a detailed action taken report (ACT) from Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) in an alleged rape complaint filed against Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Mumbai in 2013.

The case was reportedly withdrawn by the complainant within days of its filing.

A press note from the commission issued on Thursday said, “It has come across a media report regarding a Mumbai-based model who alleged that she was not only raped by Hemant Soren and Suresh Nagre in 2013 but she and her family were also constantly threatened against speaking about the alleged incident in public.”

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has asked the DGP to send the report at the earliest, the statement said.

The commission noted that a viral letter, reportedly written by the victim, contained details of incidents that had occurred in the last seven years.

The issue was first highlighted by BJP’s Godda parliamentarian Nishi Kant Dubey in July this year.

Taking to Twitter between July 27 and 29, Dubey had highlighted the aforesaid case and alleged that Soren had then misused his chief minister’s office to settle the case.

Dubey alleged that such an allegation against the chief minister was a shame on democracy. “Mumbai police should reinvestigate the matter,” Dubey had tweeted on July 28.

Reacting to Dubey’s comment, Soren filed the aforesaid defamation suit in a Ranchi court on August 4 against Dubey seeking compensation of Rs 100 crore.

Soren, in his plaint, claimed that he had not entered into any settlement or compromise with the lady who had allegedly filed the complaint against him.

“In fact, the plaintiff (Soren) was not aware of the purported complaint till the defendant (Dubey) tweeted and posted about the same,” Soren said in his complaint.

He stated that he had instructed his lawyer in Mumbai to carry out a search of the court records. Due to limited functioning of the court in prevailing pandemic situation and religious holidays, the lawyer has not been able to provide any information to him, the chief minister said.

In a latest move, Soren has also filed an injunction petition seeking court’s order to gag Dubey and his agents from posting any kind of tweets against him.

The court has fixed December 21 to hear the matter.