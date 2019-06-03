One killed, four injured in Maoist attack in Ranchi

Maoists opened fire on security forces in Kathalia area of Dumka district on early Sunday morning, killing one Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan and injuring three other security personnel.

YS Ramesh , Dumka superintendent of police, said that forces had received a tip-off that a Maoist squad was camping in the area between Shikaripara and limits. When a team of SSB jawans and state police was conducting a joint operation, Maoists suddenly opened fire.

The security forces swiftly retaliated, and around five Maoists were shot at. However, the Maoists had retreated in the forests by then. Search operations were being conducted in the area, the SP said. SSB commandant, Sanjay Kumar Gupta said till late evening, forces were continuing search operations in the area. Efforts were on to nab the Maoists. However, no arrests or seizure has been made yet.

The slain jawan, Niraj Chetri was from Assam. Two constables, Rajesh Kumar Rai and Karan Kumar, received serious injuries. They were airlifted to Ranchi, and admitted to the Medica hospital. Police constables Satish Gujar and Sonu Kumar were the two other injured. They were admitted to a government hospital in Dumka, he said.

Hospital authorities said that Rai had received injuries in both his thighs. A surgery was conducted, following which his condition was stable. Karan Kumar had received injuries in his upper limbs and head, and doctors were going to operate on him on Monday. He is also said to be out of danger.

Around afternoon, the body of Chetri was brought to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. Urban development minister CP Singh, along with senior officers of SSB, police and state administration paid homage to him at the 26th battalion of SSB at Angara. Chetri’s body will be sent to Assam on Monday.

This is the second Maoist attack in the state within a week. Earlier on May 28, at least 26 security personnel of central police force and state police were injured after Maoists triggered a series of improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Rai Sindri hills under Kuchai police station limits of Sarikela-Kharsawan district.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 00:35 IST