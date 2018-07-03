Opposition parties gear up for July 5 Jharkhand bandh against amendments in Land bill

The opposition parties are leaving no stone unturned to make their July 5 Jharkhand bandh, called against the amendments in the Land Acquisition Act 2013, and July 16 mahadharna outside Rajbhawan, a success.

The coordination committee of the joint opposition led by leader of opposition in assembly, Hemant Soren, met at his residence on Monday to chalk out action plan for the bandh and taking stock of the present political situation.

The statewide bandh has been called to protest the amendments made in Land Act, 2013, and the opposition parties have found it an opportune moment to join hands to take on the BJP-led NDA government before the next general and assembly polls.

RJD state president Annapurna Devi and party leader Janardan Paswan, Congress legislator Sukhdeo Bhagat, CPI (M) state secretary GK Bakshi, Bhubaneswar Prasad Mehta (CPI), Bandhu Tirkey (JVM-P), Anand Mahto(Marxist coordination committee), social worker Dayamni Barla and leaders from several other social organisations attended the meeting.

It is learnt that several leaders of different opposition parties, separately visited CPI office to chalk out bandh strategies. Details of the meeting were kept under cover and not shared with media.

However, it is understood that the leaders have been assigned with specific tasks. “The bandh will be spontaneous and significant,” said leader of opposition, Hemant Soren.

RJD leader Annapurna Devi said party workers have been directed to build up coordination at the district level as well to prepare for the bandh.

CPI (M) state secretary G K Bakshi said the Left is behind the unity initiative and will take part actively in the JMM -led statewide bandh.

The opposition leaders have appealed to transporters, businessmen, industries, schools and colleges to help make the bandh a grand success. The parties will take out torchlight processions in the districts on Tuesday in support of the bandh.

The coordination committee also discussed about Khunti gang rape vis-à-vis Pathalgadi incidents in Khunti and Chaibasa. The social organization workers mentioned that the government has ‘distorted’ the Khunti gang rape incident and linked it with Pathalgadi, which according to them was not true.

It has been decided that a joint delegation of the opposition led by Hemant Soren will visit Kochang village and other places in Khunti on July 7.