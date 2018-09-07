PM Modi to launch health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, from Jharkhand on Sept 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would roll out the Centre’s flagship scheme , Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission, from Jharkhand’s capital on September 23.

State health secretary Nidhi Khare said, “We got the confirmation from the PMO of his arrival on September 23. It would be a proud moment for us, as an ambitious scheme like Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan- would be launched from the state.”

Reacting to the development from China, chief minister Raghuabr Das thanked the Prime Minister for choosing Jharkhand to launch the ambitious heath insurance scheme.

The health secretary said the department was all prepared to roll out the scheme successfully, under which 85% of the state’s population would be provided up to Rs 5 lakh free cashless medical insurance cover.

So far, 240 private hospitals have applied for empanelment under the scheme. “We have received 240 applications from private hospitals to be empanelled with the scheme. A district empanelment committee has been set up in each district. The committee will empanel the hospitals after necessary verifications,” said Divyanshu Jha, CEO of Jharkhand state health society (JSHS), the nodal agency for the implementation of the centre’s scheme.

Jha said they were conducting state and divisional level workshops to create awareness and push the number of private hospitals to 500 in the state by the time of rolling out of the scheme.

Currently, the department is busy with integrating the beneficiaries’ data of state and the Centre. Centre has picked 28 lakh beneficiaries from deprived category of Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.

However, state government has decided to give the benefit of the scheme to all the households (59 lakh) enlisted under Food Security Act.

Jha said the Centre would contribute 60% and state share would be 40% for the 28 lakh households selected by centre while the state would contribute 100% for rest of the households, which would be around 31 lakh. Under the scheme, nearly 1350 diseases would be covered.

The state government will run the scheme under hybrid-model in which health cover of Rs 1 lakh would be disbursed through the government approved insurance company. Health claim of above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh would be disbursed through trust mode by the implementation support agency.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:49 IST