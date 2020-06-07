e-paper
Skilled workers should not sit idle, says Jharkhand's finance minister

Skilled workers should not sit idle, says Jharkhand’s finance minister

"Big cities are favourable for skilled workers and those who returned home during lockdown should go back to their workplace soon after things start normalising in order to help push the country's economy," Jharkhand planning and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said

ranchi Updated: Jun 07, 2020 11:40 IST
Gautam Mazumdar
Gautam Mazumdar
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Jharkhand planning and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said about five lakh workers returned to Jharkhand during lockdown.
Jharkhand planning and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said about five lakh workers returned to Jharkhand during lockdown.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)
         

Concerned about dearth of work for skilled migrant workers and stagnant economy, Jharkhand planning and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon on Saturday said they should go back to their workplace and resume work at the earliest.

“Big cities are favourable for skilled workers and those who returned home during lockdown should go back to their workplace soon after things start normalising in order to help push the country’s economy,” he said, while stressing that they should not sit idle. About five lakh workers returned to Jharkhand during lockdown, he said, adding stress was on creating as many man-days they can under MNREGA.

