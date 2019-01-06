Son escapes with wife after murdering father for property in Dhanbad

Awdesh Yadav, a resident of Barmashia under Dhansar police station, is on the run after allegedly killing his father Ramvilash Yadav on Friday night following a property dispute.

Awdesh Yadav escaped with his wife after killing his father with an iron rod, according to a complaint filed with Dhansar police station by Akhilesh Yadav, younger son of the decased, said Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mukesh Kumar.

“The FIR was filed on Saturday on written complaint of younger son of the deceased after we received postmortem report,” he added.

According to the FIR, Awdesh wanted his share in the landed property that Ramvilash had at his native place in Sheikhpura in Bihar besides, division of cattle so that he could live separate life with his wife Sulekha Devi.

Awdesh is a driver by profession. The dispute was on for last three days. On Friday late night while Awdesh was drinking Ramvilash tried to spot him. Probably, sore over the past three days incidents, he hit his father with an iron rod on his head leading to his death.

Dhansar police station-in-charge Yogendar Paswan said that initially the family was trying to hide the incident by mentioning that Ramvilash died as was knocked down by buffalo but police came to know about the incident when neighbors called the police after the listening to the screams of family members including daughters and wife of the victim.

However, later police interrogation as well as postmortem suggested that it was cold blooded murder. The FIR by younger son confirmed the police view said, Paswan .

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family and a police team has been sent to Bihar in search of the accused and his wife, added Paswan .

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 09:54 IST