Stranded migrants return to Jharkhand from Rajasthan

ranchi

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:11 IST

As many as 905 migrant labourers of Jharkhand reached Barkakana railway station of Ramgarh district, from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, on Monday.

They were later sent to their respective districts on buses arranged by the state government.

Speaking to the reporters, Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sandeep Singh said: “We are sending the migrants to their respective 21 districts. Arrangements have been made to send them back safely, food arrangements have also been ensured, masks and sanitizers have also been provided.”

“The maximum number of labourers are from Garhwah district, approximately 370. 160 are from Palamu, 100 from Dhanbad and one from Ramgarh,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi told the media persons that the labourers did not pay any transportation fare.

“Our Chief Minister started calling back the stranded people of Jharkhand since the Labour Day on May 1. Today also migrants were called back, free of cost. We are sending them to their respective districts,” she said.

A migrant labourer Lakhhan Chaudhary said, “I was stuck in Nagaur amid the lockdown. Jharkhand Government and administration helped me to come back to my State, I would like to thank them. Food was also provided to us. Now I am returning to my district. We did not pay for anything.”