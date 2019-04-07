Tejashwi denied entry at RIMS to meet Lalu Yadav for his delay

Bihar leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday could not meet his father Lalu Prasad, the fodder scam accused and RJD chief who is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Tejashwi arrived in Ranchi by helicopter from Palamu, where he went to attend the nomination filing of party candidate Ghuran Ram. He drove straight to RIMS and reached at 5.50 pm. But he was debarred from meeting his father as he was delayed by more than 50 minutes.

Talking to the media later, Tejashwi said the prison authorities did not take his call. He also mentioned that the helipad at Palamu was 5km away from the place of his election meeting. “There was road traffic and bad weather,” he said, citing the reason for his delay.

The RJD leader, however, said that the RIMS administration could have allowed him to meet his ailing father. “The jail authorities stopped me, citing provisions of the jail manual,” he said. “We are family members and do visit him once in a month or in two months. I am concerned about my father’s health but could not meet him,” he said.

He alleged that the administration was harassing Lalu and said voters would remedy that.

