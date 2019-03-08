Terrorists used to be fed biryani and are now facing bombs: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand chief minister (CM) Raghubar Das on Thursday said Narendra Modi government was responding to the bullets from terrorists with bombs whereas previously terrorists were fed chicken and biryani. He was talking at the foundation laying of Ranchi-Jamshedpur-Mahulia NH-33 stretch and inauguration of new bridge and bypass connecting Kanderbera on NH-33 and Sonari Domuhani in Jamshedpur.

“It was due to a stable and strong government in the country that India went deep inside Pakistan and attacked terrorist camps (Pakistan ke ghar mein ghuskar hamla kiya). Earlier, terrorists were used to be fed chicken and biryani but now Modi government is answering the bullets of terrorists with bombs. PM Narenda Modi’s government has given a befitting reply to the enemies of the country,” said Das.

Hitting out at opposition parties, the CM alleged that some parties were dividing people in the name of caste and communities and people needed to be beware of those parties.

“All parties in the state have done only politics in the name of tribals but my government is first to really think and work for tribals. We are not just naming Kanderbera Chowk after Pt Raghunath Murmu who invented Santhali script Ol Chiki but we are also working to bring Ol Chiki to its rightful place and identity. Modi government formed separate ministry for tribals, doubled the budget and included Santhali in eighth schedule of the Constitution,” reminded Das.

He further said that his government brought anti-conversion bill, started education up to class-1 to 5 in mother tongue, announcements in Santhali at seven railway stations in Santhal Pargana, directed the DCs of these districts to write names etc in Ol Chiki in government offices and appoint graduate youths for teaching in Santhali at Rs 150 per class in areas where Santhai teachers are hard to come by.

“Three CMs Shibu Soren, Babulal Marandi and Hemant Soren have come from Santhal Pargana but they have done nothing for Santhals and Santhal Pargana,” said CM.

The CM also lapped up a tribal girl sitting with her vegetable vendor mother on the side of NH-33 in Kanderbera and said to her, “You study well and make Jharkhand proud daughter. Girl children like this one should be given benefit of Sukanya Yojna, raise your girls as sons because if a daughter is educated two families will get educated,” Das said as vegetable-hawking women looked at him bewildered, not believing their eyes.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 11:05 IST