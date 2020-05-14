With 4 Covid-19 positive cases in Giridih, Jharkhand tally goes up to 181
Updated: May 14, 2020 13:24 IST
Four more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Giridih in the state on Wednesday taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand to 181, according to state health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
The state on Wednesday had reported four new cases of the infection, two each from Ranchi and Koderma.
