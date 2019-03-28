Woman gives birth to baby in train with passengers’ help, fourth incident in two years

A 24 year old woman delivered a baby on a moving Ahmedabad- Howrah superfast express train near the West Singhbhum-Rourkela (Odisha) border on Wednesday. It was the fourth such incident under the Chakradharpur railway division since May 2017.

Devika Purty, along with her husband Chamru Hembrom, resident of Devsarangi village under Karaikela police station in Chakradharpur, were coming from Bharuch district in Gujarat to Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum. She started experiencing severe labour pain when the train reached near Bhalulata railway station. She rushed to the toilet and other women co-passengers accompanied her. With the help of Dr RA Khan, a co-passenger, the woman gave birth safely.

Sources said that the train ticket examiners (TTE), the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, other railway staff, and co-passengers ensured their best services to the woman. Railway staff informed their senior officials about the incident and the train was stopped for half an hour at Bhalulata railway station to ensure safety of the woman and the infant. Eventually, both of them were rushed to the nearest Bandamunda railway hospital for further medical assistance.

Bhaskar, the senior divisional commercial manager (SDCM) of Chakradharpur railway division said that the railways has always imparted best service to the passengers during emergencies.

Sources said that during the last two years, four women have delivered babies on trains under the Chakradharpur railway division. In the previous three cases too, railways had transported the mother and the infant to the nearest hospital for their safety, sources added.

However, railway officials said that fortunately in all the four cases, safe deliveries were ensured. They have also appealed pregnant women to avoid long journeys, especially via trains or flights, as it could be dangerous for them.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 12:06 IST