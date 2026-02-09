Agami Realty appoints Sunil Gavaskar as brand ambassador ahead of luxury expansion in Mumbai

Mumbai-based Agami Realty on February 9 announced its collaboration with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as its brand ambassador. Mumbai real estate update: Agami Realty announced on February 9 its collaboration with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as its brand ambassador. (Agami Realty Photo)

The company said in a statement that the association is rooted in shared values of excellence, integrity and legacy principles long championed by Gavaskar and reflected in Agami Realty’s ethos.

"Unlike movie stars or conventional influencers, Brand Gavaskar speaks Agami Realty’s language of class, restraint and maturity, the hallmarks of a brand that recognises quiet luxury and embodies dignity. His endorsement will thus appeal to potential homebuyers who

look beyond fleeting trends and place emphasis on heritage, permanence and stature, the bedrock of Agami Realty’s projects," thecompany said in a statement.

“I am honoured to represent Agami Realty, a brand whose values and ethos deeply resonate with my own. Our shared emphasis on integrity, trust and discipline, both on and off the field, makes this association feel deeply personal," Sunil Gavaskar said.

Prashant Khandelwal, Joint Secretary of CREDAI MCHI, and CEO of Agami Realty, said: “For a luxury real estate buyer, particularly for UHNI and mature investors, trust precedes design. As a brand, associating with an icon like Sunil Gavaskar reflects our commitment to investing in legacy-driven projects. In addition to elevating our brand’s trust within the luxury segment, it offers our buyers strong reassurance when making high-value purchase decisions."

Agami Realty founded in 1975 by JS Sankhe has completed more than 25 real estate projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, The company said it is now focusing on luxury developments across the Mumbai real estate market.

Noted personalities who have backed real estate brands Several real estate developers have roped in Bollywood celebrities as brand ambassadors in recent years to boost visibility and consumer trust. In April 2025, Mumbai-based Runwal Realty on-boarded Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador to give a push to its luxury projects.

In February 2025, Gurugram-based developer Elan Group announced the appointment of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its official brand ambassador. In July 2023, Pune-based real estate developer Gera Developments signed Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. In 2016, Mumbai-based Ekta Developers had appointed film star Anil Kapoor to promote its projects.