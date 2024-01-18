close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Ajmera Realty, Keystone Realtors partner to redevelop housing project in Mumbai

Ajmera Realty, Keystone Realtors partner to redevelop housing project in Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 08:59 PM IST

The redevelopment project aims to deliver premium luxury residential apartments with an estimated carpet area of approximately 130,000 sq ft for sale

Ajmera Luxe Realty Private Limited, a joint venture between Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) and Keystone Realtors Limited will execute a redevelopment project in Bandra West, Mumbai. Both companies will hold a 50% stake in the project, which is expected to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of 760 crores, the companies said in a statement.

Ajmera Luxe Realty Private Limited, a joint venture between Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) and Keystone Realtors Limited will execute a redevelopment project in Bandra West, Mumbai. (Picture for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)
Ajmera Luxe Realty Private Limited, a joint venture between Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) and Keystone Realtors Limited will execute a redevelopment project in Bandra West, Mumbai. (Picture for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)

The project aims to deliver premium luxury residential apartments with an estimated carpet area of approximately 130,000 sq. ft for sale.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Keystone Realtors markets its properties under the brand name Rustomjee.

Also Read: Real Estate trends: Five clinchers for a 100 crore property deal

The core objective of this collaboration is to present a distinctive and premium offering in the upscale locale of Bandra. By leveraging the collective strengths of Ajmera Realty and Rustomjee, the JV aims to deliver a product that stands out in the market, said the statement.

Also Read: Sandeep Khosla buys a luxury flat in Juhu for 25.75 crore

"At Rustomjee, we have been transforming locations into top preferences for discerning buyers. Bandra has been one of the key markets where we have delivered multiple marquee projects. We aim to provide residents with an elevated quality of life through upscale conveniences. This partnership with Ajmera Realty serves to reinforce our dedication to this mission. It establishes a symbiotic relationship benefiting the city, existing homeowners, and potential buyers alike,” said Boman Irani, chairman and managing director, Rustomjee.

“Our unwavering commitment to elevating aging housing societies into a contemporary residential asset class, offering our customers a premium lifestyle, remains a driving force. Positioned to seize the growing demand, we strategically diversify our portfolio across Mumbai's luxury landscape,” said Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On