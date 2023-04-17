Mumbai: Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, co-owner of the designer label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, has purchased a luxury apartment in the Rustomjee Elements project close to the Juhu Circle for ₹25.75 crore. Sandeep Khosla buys a luxury flat in Juhu for ₹ 25.75 crore

The apartment, a 5 BHK spread across a carpet area of 3,497.12 sq ft includes an exclusive additional area of 289.87 sq ft. The apartment is located on the 10th floor of the C wing of the 13-storey luxury project.

The deal, registered between Rustomjee Realty Pvt Ltd and Khosla on March 20, includes four parking spaces and he paid a stamp duty of ₹1.54 crore, showed documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

A redevelopment project, Rustomjee Elements has seven wings and a unique triangular three acres layout with 173 residences of 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK configurations, and exclusive duplex apartments with carpet areas of 12,523 sq ft.

Among the leading fashion designers in the country, Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani had shot to fame when Hollywood stars donned the clothes designed by them. In the 1999 Bond movie The World Is Not Enough, French actress Sophie Marceau, who played Elektra King opposite Pierce Brosnan, had worn their garments. Dame Judi Dench, who played M in the film, also became their regular client and had worn their clothes at the BAFTA awards in 2012.

The property has fetched a premium rate of ₹67,995 per sq ft in the DN Nagar-Juhu belt. This is the only gated community on a three-acre land parcel and has several attractive amenities including a 40,000 sq ft landscaped podium garden, 15,000 sq ft of indoor facilities like a fitness centre, and a temperature-controlled infinity pool on the roof. It also has four show flats designed by reputed designers including Susanne Khan, Jimmy Mistry, Alfaz Mirror and Simone Arora.

“This deal resonates with the resurgence of demand for buildings loaded with modern and fancy amenities, especially in a micro market like Juhu which seldom has. Though, this project is not exactly part of Juhu, but still catches the attention of businessmen, celebrities and the elite crowd,” said Ritesh Mehta, senior director and Head - of West & North India, Residential Services, JLL.