Amaravati construction must be completed on time: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to officials

Amaravati, Oct 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to expedite the construction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, and ensure its completion within the stipulated time.

Reviewing the progress of the project at his camp office, Naidu took stock of the ongoing works, including beautification efforts and the distribution of returnable plots to farmers.

"CM Chandrababu Naidu clarified that there should be no delay in the construction work of the capital. Constructions should be completed by the targeted time," said a release quoting him.

During the meeting, Naidu enquired about the construction status of various buildings and the availability of workforce, besides reviewing how far the companies involved had progressed in securing materials and machinery.

He emphasised that "along with speed, quality must also be maintained" and announced that he would review the progress of Amaravati works every 15 days.

Acknowledging a slowdown due to rains, the chief minister urged officials to "make up for the lost time" in the coming weeks and instructed construction companies to deploy adequate manpower and equipment.

Naidu also directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted gravel supply by coordinating with the Mines Department.

Highlighting the importance of land-pooling farmers, Naidu said those who had contributed land for the capital should not face any hurdles in getting their returnable plots registered. He assured that he would meet the farmers soon.

Officials informed the chief minister that returnable plot registrations were pending for 2,471 farmers.

Naidu further stressed that greenery, beautification, and cleanliness in Amaravati should receive "as much attention as the construction works."

"It is necessary to have high-rise buildings in Amaravati to give it a world-class city look," he added.