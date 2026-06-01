Amazon Data Services buys a 10-acre parcel of land near Mumbai from Lodha Developers for over ₹125 crore

Amazon Data Services India Private Limited purchased a 10.61-acre land parcel in Ambernath, near Mumbai, from Lodha Developers Limited for ₹125.13 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix. Amazon Data Services India Private Limited purchased a 10.61-acre land parcel in Ambernath, near Mumbai, from Lodha Developers Limited for ₹125.13 crore. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

According to the documents, the transaction pertains to a land parcel measuring 42,955 square metres located across the villages of Asode and Burdul in Ambernath taluka of Thane district.

The transaction was registered on May 26, 2026 by signing a deed of conveyance, for which a stamp duty of ₹7.50 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid, according to the documents.

The documents show that 34,135 sq m were acquired in Asode village and 8,82 sq m in Burdul village of Ambernath, totalling 42,955 sq m, or around 10.61 acres.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Amazon Data Services buys 38 acres of land from Lodha Group for ₹450 crore near Mumbai

An email query was sent to Lodha Developers and Amazon. The story will be updated if a response is received.

According to CRE Matrix, the recent acquisition is Amazon's Phase 2 land acquisition from Lodha Developers at Palava. They previously bought 38.18 acres in November 2024 for ₹450 crore, adjacent to the recent acquisition.

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Previous acquisitions by Amazon Data Services Amazon Data Services Pvt Ltd in November 2024, had bought a 38-acre land parcel in Ambernath near Mumbai from Lodha Developers, for ₹450 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by Propstack

The land parcel is located in the Asode and Burdul villages in Ambernath near Mumbai, according to Propstack. The transaction was registered on November 12, 2024 for which a stamp duty of ₹27 crore was paid, according to the documents. The land parcel is located close to where Lodha Group has a project named Palava City near Mumbai.

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Amazon Web Services said in an email response to HT Real Estate in November 2024 that, "We remain committed to India’s digital and AI transformation as is evident in the billions of dollars we have announced in planned investments into cloud infrastructure in India ($12.7 billion by 2030)."

In April 2025, Godrej Green Homes Pvt Ltd renewed the lease of more than 94,000 sq ft of space to four Amazon group companies in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, with a monthly rent of ₹1.73 crore for five years, according to property registration documents obtained from CRE Matrix.

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According to the documents, the space on the 7th floor of the building named Godrej Two on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Vikhroli was leased to Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd, Amazon Data Services India Pvt Ltd, and Amazon Smart Commerce Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The documents showed that the total carpet area of the four office units is over 58,000 sq ft, and the area leased is over 94,000 sq ft. The office units were leased for a period of five years with a lock-in period of 48 months, according to the documents.