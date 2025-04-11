Menu Explore
Anarock Group appoints Vik Lulla to lead US commercial leasing expansion

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 11, 2025 04:08 PM IST

Anarock Group has appointed Vik Lulla as the executive vice president. He will lead the US expansion of the group’s commercial leasing and advisory vertical

Anarock Group has appointed Vik Lulla as the executive vice president to lead the US expansion of the group’s commercial leasing and advisory vertical, the company said on April 11.

Anarock Group has appointed Vik Lulla as the executive vice president to lead the US expansion of the group’s commercial leasing and advisory vertical. (Representational photo) (Shutterstock)
Anarock Group has appointed Vik Lulla as the executive vice president to lead the US expansion of the group’s commercial leasing and advisory vertical. (Representational photo) (Shutterstock)

Based out of San Francisco, Lulla will report to Peush Jain, Managing Director - Commercial Leasing and Advisory.

Before joining Anarock, Lulla served as president at Knight Frank Corporate Real Estate Services (US), where he led market expansion and handled key transactions for Fortune 500 clients. He also held leadership roles at Knight Frank India, focusing on cross-border business development.

Lulla holds a certification in Sustainable Leadership for the Built Environment from Cambridge University (CISL) and also holds MCR and MRICS certifications. He is a member of CoreNet Global (NorCal Chapter) and a former board member of the CoreNet India Chapter.

Also Read: Private Equity investment in Indian real estate drops 3% amid global uncertainty

“It is an exciting time for India’s office market with global companies playing a major role in office space demand. I look forward to leading Anarock’s expansion in the U.S. and bringing a consultative, data-driven approach to our clients,” said Lulla.

Peush Jain said the appointment comes as Anarock’s commercial leasing and advisory vertical marks one year since its launch. “We are pleased with the response from both developers and corporate clients who value our advisory-led model. We plan to grow the team to over 100 professionals this year and set up office teams in the Middle East and Singapore to support companies looking to enter India,” he said.

Story Saved
