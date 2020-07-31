Ansal Properties posts Rs 210 cr loss in 4th quarter of FY20

real-estate

Crisis-hit realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 209.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 25.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 406.98 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, from Rs 461.54 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2019-20 fiscal, the company posted a net loss of Rs 261.15 crore as against a net loss of Rs 140.24 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased to Rs 1,145.25 crore last fiscal, compared to Rs 824.39 crore in the 2018-19.

Ansal Properties has huge borrowings from several banks. Some of the banks loans have turned non-performing assets (NPA).