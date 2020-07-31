Ansal Properties posts Rs 210 cr loss in 4th quarter of FY20
Total income fell to Rs 406.98 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, from Rs 461.54 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.real-estate Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:18 IST
Crisis-hit realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 209.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 25.12 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 406.98 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, from Rs 461.54 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
During the full 2019-20 fiscal, the company posted a net loss of Rs 261.15 crore as against a net loss of Rs 140.24 crore in the previous year.
Total income increased to Rs 1,145.25 crore last fiscal, compared to Rs 824.39 crore in the 2018-19.
Ansal Properties has huge borrowings from several banks. Some of the banks loans have turned non-performing assets (NPA).