Apple expands India footprint with new 15-storey office in Bengaluru

Apple has expanded its footprint in India with a new 15-storey office in the heart of Bengaluru that will house up to 1200 employees. Apple's new office in Bengaluru is the latest addition to the company’s corporate office footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram.

The company currently has nearly 3,000 employees in India. Apple’s work with Indian suppliers of all sizes supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country. Apple’s teams in Bengaluru work across a wide range of Apple’s business — from software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and others.

The office represents another important milestone in Apple's more than 25 year history in India, the company said in a statement.

The new Apple office is located at Minsk Square in the center of the city, near buildings including the parliament, high court, central library, Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, and one of the largest green parks within Bengaluru.

Its proximity to Cubbon Park metro station means public transit is easily accessible for employees.

Its interior features locally-sourced materials, including stone, wood, and fabric in the walls and flooring, and the office is filled with native plants.

It uses best practices in energy conservation, will run on 100 percent renewable energy, and aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating — the highest level of LEED certification. Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020, and has run all Apple facilities using 100 percent renewable energy since 2018.

"Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate,” said a Apple spokesperson.

According to Cushman & Wakefield's Market Beat report, Minsk Square is located in the Central Business District. The average rentals in the area are around ₹164 per sq ft per month. This micromarket is in demand but availability of Grade A space is low explaining the high rentals, it said.

The micro market also has old Grade B developments but developers are adding Grade A supply. The upcoming supply up to 2026 is expected to be around 0.7 msf, the Market Beat report said.

The mobile giant opened its first store in India in Mumbai in April last year where it leased over 20,000 sq ft of retail space over three floors in Bandra Kurla Complex, at a minimum guaranteed rent of around ₹42 lakh per month. The same month it opened its second store in the country in Delhi’s Select City Walk in Saket. It is reportedly paying close to ₹ ₹40 lakh a month as rent for the New Delhi store.

