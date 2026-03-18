Bengaluru real estate: Godrej Properties acquires 20-acre land parcel near Whitefield, eyes ₹1,350 cr
Bengaluru real estate: Godrej Properties has acquired the land along the NH-648 corridor in East Bengaluru and plans to develop a premium residential project
Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Godrej Properties has acquired a 20-acre land parcel near the Whitefield area of Bengaluru to develop a residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹1,350 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 18.
The land parcel is located along the NH-648 corridor in East Bengaluru, a micro-market that has evolved into a residential hub due to its proximity to major IT clusters. The site is connected to the Whitefield–ITPL region and provides access to key arterial routes linking East and South Bengaluru, the company said.
The project also connects to metro stations like Kadugodi and Hope Farm on the Namma Metro Purple Line, in the eastern IT corridor of the city. “Over the past decade, this micro-market has matured with the development of a strong social infrastructure. Residential demand has remained stable, driven by consistent end-user interest across mid and premium housing categories,” the company statement said.
Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires Kolkata, Gurugram land parcels with ₹6,150 crore revenue potential
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the company aims to develop a project aligned with evolving homebuyer preferences in Bengaluru.
“Homebuyers in Bengaluru continue to prioritise thoughtfully designed communities that offer convenience, holistic amenities, and long-term liveability. We will endeavour to create a development that brings together quality design, functionality, and an enhanced living experience for our customers,” he said.
On March 13, the company announced the acquisition of a 44-acre land parcel in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to develop a premium plotted residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹450 crore. The project will have a developable potential of about 1.1 million sq ft and will mark the company’s entry into the Coimbatore residential market. The land parcel was acquired through an outright purchase, the statement said.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Godrej Properties forays into Coimbatore with 44-acre plotted development project, eyes ₹450 cr
Earlier on March 5, the company had emerged as the highest bidder in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime 5-acre land parcel off EM Bypass in Kolkata, and also acquired 11.36 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase for residential development, with the two acquisitions together carrying an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,150 crore.
The company won the bid in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime land parcel measuring 5 acres, located off EM Bypass, Kolkata. The proposed premium residential development is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,650 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More