Bengaluru real estate: Godrej Properties acquires 20-acre land parcel near Whitefield, eyes ₹1,350 cr

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Godrej Properties has acquired a 20-acre land parcel near the Whitefield area of Bengaluru to develop a residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹1,350 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 18. Godrej Properties has acquired a 20-acre land parcel near Bengaluru’s Whitefield for a residential project with an estimated ₹1,350 crore revenue potential, the company said in a March 18 filing. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The land parcel is located along the NH-648 corridor in East Bengaluru, a micro-market that has evolved into a residential hub due to its proximity to major IT clusters. The site is connected to the Whitefield–ITPL region and provides access to key arterial routes linking East and South Bengaluru, the company said.

The project also connects to metro stations like Kadugodi and Hope Farm on the Namma Metro Purple Line, in the eastern IT corridor of the city. “Over the past decade, this micro-market has matured with the development of a strong social infrastructure. Residential demand has remained stable, driven by consistent end-user interest across mid and premium housing categories,” the company statement said.



Also Read: Godrej Properties acquires Kolkata, Gurugram land parcels with ₹6,150 crore revenue potential

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the company aims to develop a project aligned with evolving homebuyer preferences in Bengaluru.

“Homebuyers in Bengaluru continue to prioritise thoughtfully designed communities that offer convenience, holistic amenities, and long-term liveability. We will endeavour to create a development that brings together quality design, functionality, and an enhanced living experience for our customers,” he said.

On March 13, the company announced the acquisition of a 44-acre land parcel in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to develop a premium plotted residential project with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹450 crore. The project will have a developable potential of about 1.1 million sq ft and will mark the company’s entry into the Coimbatore residential market. The land parcel was acquired through an outright purchase, the statement said.



Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Godrej Properties forays into Coimbatore with 44-acre plotted development project, eyes ₹450 cr

Earlier on March 5, the company had emerged as the highest bidder in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime 5-acre land parcel off EM Bypass in Kolkata, and also acquired 11.36 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase for residential development, with the two acquisitions together carrying an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,150 crore.

The company won the bid in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) for a prime land parcel measuring 5 acres, located off EM Bypass, Kolkata. The proposed premium residential development is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,650 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.