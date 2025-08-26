Bengaluru real estate: How to pay BBMP property tax online in 2025? A step-by-step guide

Bengaluru’s municipal corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has opened its online portal for property tax payments for the financial year 2025–26, making it simpler for residents to pay their dues digitally. Property tax remains one of the city’s largest sources of revenue, funding everything from roads and drainage to waste management and parks, experts point out. BBMP has opened its online portal for 2025–26 property tax payments, making it easier for residents to pay digitally. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

For 2025, payments can be made directly through the BBMP property tax portal (https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in), and receipts are generated instantly once the payment is processed. According to BBMP’s recent circular, citizens are encouraged to use the online mode to avoid delays and crowds at bank counters.

How is property tax in Bengaluru calculated?

The BBMP follows a Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS), where property owners compute their tax liability based on the size of their property, the zone in which it is located, how it is used, the age of the building, and whether it is self-occupied or rented.

Property tax under BBMP is assessed using the Unit Area Value (UAV) system, which is different from the old Annual Rateable Value (ARV) method. Instead of depending on estimated rent, the UAV considers three key factors: the location of the property, the usage (residential or commercial), and the built-up area, a BBMP circular said.

The process begins by multiplying the zonal rate per square foot by the property's built-up area to determine the annual unit value. Depreciation is then applied depending on the building's age. The net figure after these adjustments becomes the taxable value, on which property tax is charged, along with a cess for services such as health and education, BBMP said.

For instance, a 1,200 sq ft flat in a mid-level zone would have its annual unit value calculated using the zonal rate multiplied by the property size. If the building is 10 years old, depreciation reduces the taxable value.

The final tax payable is computed on this adjusted value. Importantly, BBMP has capped the annual increase in tax, so for residential properties, the amount cannot rise by more than 20 per cent compared with the previous year, even if the property has been moved to a higher tax zone, the BBMP circular showed.

Documents needed

The key documents required for paying BBMP property tax include the khata certificate, which officially records ownership details such as the owner's name, property size, and location; the previous year’s property tax receipt, which helps in updating the assessment year and tax paid; and the Property Identification Number (PID), a unique number assigned by BBMP to every property, usually available on the khata certificate.

Step-by-step payment process

To pay property tax online, residents must first log in to the BBMP property tax portal. The process begins with entering the Property Identification Number (PID). If the PID is not available, the system allows searches through older property records or even by the owner’s name. Once the property details appear, including the ward, zone, and dimensions, the owner must confirm that the information is correct. In case of changes, such as altered dimensions or usage, the owner must file a revised return using Form 5 before continuing.

Before making the payment, it is important to carefully review the property tax details shown on the BBMP portal. Confirm that all information is accurate and that the tax amount calculated is correct.

After verification, the system automatically generates the payable tax amount. Payment can then be made online via UPI, net banking, debit or credit cards. For those who prefer to pay in person, the system also generates a challan that can be deposited at authorised banks. Once the transaction is completed, taxpayers can immediately download the official receipt in Form-1 and Form-2, which should be saved for

Property tax collected last year

BBMP has collected ₹4,604 crore out of its property tax target of ₹5,210 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, representing approximately 88.36% of the target.

Data from BBMP showed that Yelahanka in north Bengaluru has met 99% of its property tax collection target of ₹445 crore. The eastern part of Bengaluru, including the IT corridor of Whitefield, saw 86% of the property tax collection of ₹770 crore.

The data showed that southern parts of the city, including Electronic City, witnessed a similar 86% collection of ₹664 crore. Mahadevpura, located close to the eastern part of Bengaluru, saw the highest collection of ₹1223 crore.

Other areas that met 80% of property tax collection include Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the western suburbs of the city, Bomanahalli towards the south, and Dasarahalli in the northwest. The Bengaluru West recorded 93% collection of ₹770 crore in property tax, the data showed.